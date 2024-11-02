Edinburgh’s Cold Town House will host an autumn beer festival in the Grassmarket this month - featuring a range of Scottish craft breweries to celebrate the county’s thriving craft beer scene.

The Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival, that takes place on November 9 between 12pm and 6pm, will showcase nine craft breweries including Edinburgh’s own Campervan, Closet Brewing and Vault City.

Street food favourites will be available to buy during the event, and festivalgoers can also look forward to autumnal acoustic sets by local musicians, including Jodie Differ and Darren McElver. There will also be an opportunity to get a close-up view of Cold Town’s very own microbrewery and meet head brewer, Hayley Ransome between 12pm and 2pm.

The Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival will be hosted by Cold Town House at 4 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2JU | Cold Town House

The upcoming festival follows on from the success of Cold Town House’s inaugural beer festival in May, that saw 250 craft beer lovers in attendance.

Hayley Ransome said:“After the smashing success of our first event earlier this year, the Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival is back for round two! This time, we’re bringing you a more intimate experience, with local breweries showcasing the finest of their seasonal brews, whilst accompanied by some cosy, autumnal acoustic sets by local musicians.

“Since opening our doors in 2019, Cold Town House has quickly made its name as the home of Cold Town Beer, as well as one of Scotland’s most popular craft beer bars and live entertainment venues. We’re really proud to have our very own taproom and iconic roof terrace with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle.”

Hayley added:“The Grassmarket is the original home of craft brewing in Edinburgh, dating back to the 18th century, so we’re determined to celebrate that heritage, as well as introducing some fresh and innovative creations for today’s craft beer drinker.”

Calum Bell from Campervan brewery said: The Campervan Brewery crew are really excited to be joining a brilliant group of independent brewers from up and down the country at the Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival. Boutique events like this are the lifeblood of the industry and give us all a chance to showcase our freshest releases and chat all things beer to our supporters and passionate beer fans. Having the festival in the heart of Edinburgh is fantastic - so see you all there!”

Lucy Stevens from Closet brewery said:“As a tiny local brewery, Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival is the exact sort of event we love, showcasing some of the most exciting breweries about at the moment. Cold Town has created the perfect opportunity for breweries like us to share their beers with a brand new audience and we can't wait to bring a few fan favourites to the table.”

Tickets festival cost £10 and include a commemorative glass and a half pint token. For more information and to buy tickets, you can visit the Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival website.