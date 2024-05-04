Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An independent Edinburgh pizzeria will give away 1,000 pizzas to people in need this weekend to celebrate Star Wars Day.

Pizza Geeks, which has three locations throughout the city, will deliver pizzas to a range of charities and organisations between 11-2pm today (May 4) before normal service resumes for the rest of the day.

The Edinburgh team will work with The Royal Infirmary and The Western General Hospital in Edinburgh to thank key workers and also team up with Street Soccer Edinburgh who are renowned in the city for their work with disadvantaged groups through soccer. Some of their suppliers have also donated product towards the cause, including Lynas Food Service & Carnevale.

Each year, May 4 is a special occasion for legions of Star Wars fans across the globe and has become affectionately known as ‘Star Wars Day’. And for the last four years, May 4 has also been a day where Pizza Geeks give back to the community as part of their ‘Pizza for the People’ initiative.

Patrick Ward, founder of Pizza Geeks said: “Choosing Star Wars Day for this was a no-brainer as it is a day that embodies the force of community and goodwill. It's good fun and we're always grateful to be in the position to be able to give back to our community.”

Patrick added: “1000 pizzas can be a bit of a logistical challenge, but the team really rally around it and are all set and ready for some serious pizza making!”

Pizza Geeks aim to giveaway 15,000 pizzas this year as part of their charitable goals. Patrick said he and his team plan to grow their ‘Pizza for the People’ scheme this year by partnering with new charities and local enterprises, to make 2024 the most rewarding and impactful year to date.

The Edinburgh pizzeria has donated over 39,000 pizzas to date, to help people facing homelessness and disadvantaged people within the local community.

Patrick said: “To be honest our biggest challenge is finding more charities and organisations to partner with. We’re eager to connect with those who share our vision of community helping each other out, so if you know of any groups, charities or even people who go above and beyond for those around them - send them our way.”

He added: “A huge thank you goes out to all of our customers - it's your support that makes it possible for us to do things like this."