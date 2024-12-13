Dramatic photos show Midlothian firefighters battling blaze after car 'explodes' into huge fireball
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the Millerhill area at around 7.40am on Friday, December 13 after locals reported hearing a huge bang. The residential car park in Cocklerow Bank was cordoned off as fire fighters tackled the blaze.
Dramatic images shared with the Evening News show two vehicles engulfed in flames. It is believed one car caught fire and the flames spread to another vehicle. No casualties have been reported.
An eyewitness who shared the photos said: “Woke up by an explosion at 7.35am this morning and looked out to see this...”.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.40am on Friday, 13 December, to reports of cars on fire on Cocklerow Bank, Dalkeith.
“Operations Control mobilised one appliance, and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting two cars.
“There were no reported casualties, and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”