Two teenage girls were rushed to an Edinburgh hospital following a Boxing Day crash on the A1 at Torness

The single-vehicle crash, involving a grey Audi Q7, happened on the A1 at Torness around 11am on Thursday, 26 December, 2024.

Emergency services attended and two female passengers, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. A 47-year-old man, the driver, was charged in connection with road traffic offences.

Road policing officers are now appealing for information and are asking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Constable Andy Ross said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage of significance, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0954 of Thursday, 26 December 2024.”