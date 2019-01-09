Popular Leith street food venue to double its space

Leith’s most popular backstreet food and music spot is going supersized as The Pitt swallows up a new warehouse ahead of a hotly anticipated re-launch.

Dubbed The Pitt 2.0, the popular street food venue based between Newhaven and Leith is often bursting at the seams and in a bid to accommodate more hungry revellers, organisers are expanding into an adjacent warehouse.

With a busy day bringing in over 1000 people the extra capacity will double the available space with the added bonus of providing solid protection from Scotland’s unpredictable weather.

It is also the perfect opportunity to boost the number of vendors showcasing the best of the country’s street food scene, including chicken burger aficionados and two time Scottish Street Food Awards champions Buffalo Truck.

The festive period has given the team an ideal chance to cook up the new look, with doors expected to open on February 2 from 11am-10pm.

Established in 2015, Hal Prescott and co-founder Scott Kirkham jumped on the flourishing street food market to bring the best of Scotland’s street food vendors to Edinburgh.

As well as fresh food offerings Hal and Scott continue their quest to add new and innovative ideas into the mix.

One of them being live screening of the Six Nations Rugby during February and March.

Hal said: “We are always looking to change things up and keep on food trends.

“The crowd is also a melting pot of Leith and wider Edinburgh, you can bring your dog, your kids, your parents or even your grandparents.

“We are adding double British Streetfood award winner Buffalo Truck to the resident’s roster so they will be there every week.

“A vintage milk float will also be a new resident, serving coffees, gelato, waffles and other milk-based items.

“So that’s alongside current residents barnacles & bones and Rost.

“In 2019 we will be looking to do more things with the community and building on the Scottish heat of the British Streetfood awards.”

Each week there will be at least four traders from across Scotland visiting The Pitt including brand new traders and some foodie experiments.

And to give parents the chance to enjoy the atmosphere, a dedicated children’s area will be created to ensure the kids, who can enter for free until 8pm, have their own space to play.

The ever-changing line-up of some of the biggest local players in the street food scene have so far tempted crowds with savoury food options such as firm favourite Steak on Chip with gremolata from Pitt Steak and Pizza Geeks finest pies.

Drinks from Barney’s Beer, Smith & Gertrude and Cocktails & Drams keep customers well quenched and live performances by local musicians keep everyone entertained.

The unique venue, unsurprisingly on Pitt Street, is semi-covered industrial land, formerly a car wash. The event, which runs weekly on Saturday and Sundays, prides itself on being open to all – particularly man’s best friend with an open dog policy.

