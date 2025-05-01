Iconic Edinburgh pub in ‘sought-after neighbourhood’ sold for nearly £1 million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An iconic pub, situated in one of Edinburgh's most sought-after neighbourhoods, has been sold for close to £1million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stockbridge Tap, on Raeburn Place, is known for its welcoming atmosphere and for serving a wide selection of local and independent cask beers, as well as Scottish spirits.

The pub has been sold on behalf of Edinburgh Real Ale Company, a family-owned business, who owned and operated the business for over 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals will be pleased to know it has been sold to an experienced hospitality operator, who plans to continue running and growing the business.

Simon Watson, Business Agent at Christie & Co who managed the sale process, said: “There wasn’t a shortage of interest in this pub. Edinburgh is still the most popular destination in Scotland, and this showed in the level of interest and offers we received.

“The new owners are established hospitality operators, and I am sure they will do an amazing job of carrying on the legacy left behind by the previous owners.”The Stockbridge Tap was sold off an asking price of offers over £950,000.

Click here to sign up 👇