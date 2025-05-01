Iconic Edinburgh pub in ‘sought-after neighbourhood’ sold for nearly £1 million
The Stockbridge Tap, on Raeburn Place, is known for its welcoming atmosphere and for serving a wide selection of local and independent cask beers, as well as Scottish spirits.
The pub has been sold on behalf of Edinburgh Real Ale Company, a family-owned business, who owned and operated the business for over 20 years.
Locals will be pleased to know it has been sold to an experienced hospitality operator, who plans to continue running and growing the business.
Simon Watson, Business Agent at Christie & Co who managed the sale process, said: “There wasn’t a shortage of interest in this pub. Edinburgh is still the most popular destination in Scotland, and this showed in the level of interest and offers we received.
“The new owners are established hospitality operators, and I am sure they will do an amazing job of carrying on the legacy left behind by the previous owners.”The Stockbridge Tap was sold off an asking price of offers over £950,000.
