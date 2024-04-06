Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the death of a West Lothian lorry driver who tragically died on the M8 two years ago is set to get underway in October.

Father of two, James Murray, 54, died on August 23, 2022, after his trailer became unsettled causing both the trailer and lorry to fall. The road traffic accident happened near junction 1 of the M8 westbound near Hermiston Gait roundabout.

The inquiry will aim to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, the cause of death and if ‘any reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.’

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a First Notice to begin the court process for the inquiry, with a preliminary hearing taking place next month on May 17 at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court. The inquiry will be held on October 9, 10 and 11. It is anticipated that the inquiry will consider whether there were any defects in any system of working which contributed to the death.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of James Murray occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory. The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.”

Mr Shanks added: “Mr Murray’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

James Murray, from Armadale in West Lothian was described as a ‘fantastic dad’ by his wife Julie following his death. In a statement released by Police Scotland in 2022, Julie Murray said: “There are no words that can truly describe the devastation and pain our family feels just now.