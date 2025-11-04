US star James Taylor to play Edinburgh Castle show - making a return after 22 years

One of the world’s greatest singer songwriters will return to the Edinburgh for the first time in two decades, playing one night only as part of the Edinburgh Castle Concerts.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Tuesday, July 14 with tickets going on sale this week.

Joined by his All Star Band, the multi award-winning artist last performed at the iconic venue in 2004. He is the fourth headliner announced for the 2026 concert series which includes Snow Patrol, Deacon Blue and Callum Beattie.

John Stout, from Castle Concerts, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome James Taylor back to Edinburgh Castle - his timeless music feels right at home on this iconic stage.”

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Tuesday, July 14 | Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Artist presale tickets are available on jamestaylor.com from Wednesday November 5 at 10am local time. Tickets will then go on sale to the public on Friday November 7 at 9am at Ticketmaster.co.uk. Premium hospitality experiences for the concert series at Edinburgh Castle are available from Seatunique.com. Customers should note that tickets are not available from Edinburgh Castle.

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritonevoice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 50 years, while setting a precedent towhich countless young musicians have aspired. Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968.In 2015, Taylor released Before This World, the first-ever #1 album of his illustrious career.

Taylor has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll andthe prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and in February 2006, The National Academy ofRecording Arts and Sciences selected him its MUSICARES Person of the Year.

Taylor was also awarded the distinguished Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2012. In November of 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation’s highest civilian honor and in December of 2016 he received the Kennedy Center Honors, which are presented annually to individuals who have enriched American culture by distinguished achievement in the performing arts.

In early 2020 Taylor released Break Shot, a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir detailing his first 21 years. He also released his newest album, American Standard, his 19th studio album, which earned Taylor the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and gave him the honor of being the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.