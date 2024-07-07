Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular boy band JLS will perform in the capital next week as part of the series of Edinburgh Castle concerts this month. Known for their songs, One Shot, Everybody In Love andThe Club Is Alive, the band has sold over six million albums to date.

If you’re heading along to the gig, here’s everything you need to know about JLS at Edinburgh Castle...

Who are JLS?

JLS shot to fame in 2008 after appearing on TV screens across the UK in the fifth series of The X Factor. Comprised of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Jonathan “JB” Gill and Marvin Humes, the group released their No.1 single Beat Again a year later and sold over 574,000 copies.

The boy band would go onto release four studio albums, five No.1 singles and receive two BRIT Awards before splitting up in 2013. But after several years of pursuing solo careers the band reunited in 2021 for a series of reunion shows. In 2023, the group announced a tour for the following summer, including a show at Edinburgh Castle.

JLS will perform in the capital next week as part of the series of Edinburgh Castle concerts this month. Photo: Photobra Adam Bielawski, Wikimedia Commons | Photobra Adam Bielawski, Wikimedia Commons

When do JLS play Edinburgh Castle?

JLS will play Edinburgh Castle on Tuesday, July 9

What time do the doors open, and when does the gig start?

These are the estimated start times: Gates open at 6.45pm; Support act at 7.30pm; Headliner - 9pm; End - 10.30pm.

Who is supporting JLS?

JLS will be supported by Tinchy Stryder. The Ghanaian British rapper is best known for his singles Number 1, Never Leave You and Bright Lights. He was also part of the grime group Roll Deep with artists Dizzee Rascal.

Has the setlist been released?

An official setlist hasn’t been released yet, but based on recent shows, here’s what the JLS setlist could be: Eyes Wide Shut, Hottest Girl in the World, Day One, Do You Feel What I Feel?, Eternal Love, One Shot, So Many Girls, Take A Chance On Me, Only Making Love, Proud, The Club Is Alive, She Makes Me Wanna, Beat Again, Love You More, Everybody In Love.

Can you still get tickets?

There are still tickets available on www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

What’s the weather going to be like?

At the moment the forecast is set to be rainy, with the Met Office forecasting an 80 per cent chance of rain from 4pm onwards and a temperature of 13C. Knowing the Edinburgh weather, this could change, but you might want to pack a rain jacket for the event.

What is the venue's advice for concert attendees?

Be sure to wear warm, waterproof clothing (as required) and sturdy footwear. The esplanade is reached via a steep slope and concert seating is tiered. Sitting high in the grandstands is not recommended if you have vertigo, breathing difficulties or a heart complaint. Edinburgh Castle is a no smoking venue. Alcohol and bottled drinks over 500ml cannot be brought into the arena. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Are there going to be any road closures?