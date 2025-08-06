A new Edinburgh pub which celebrates 80s and 90s culture will open its doors for the first time tomorrow – with upcoming events including a DJ set by Irvine Welsh and a talk with Oasis’ record producer.

Located on Great Junction Street, the Leith Social Club replaces the former working-class boozer Tam O’ Shanter which closed for refurbishment in May. The new bar, which will be open seven days a week, has been ‘reimagined with authenticity and edge’ to create a ‘cultural time capsule’ paying homage to yesteryear.

The Leith Social Club at 39 Great Junction Street, Edinburgh opens at 8pm on Thursday, August 7 | Leith Social Club

Featuring nostalgic interiors, a LaserDisc jukebox and a Burberry concept pool table, the new design was a collaboration with hospitality vanguard Mike Baxter who said the concept was a love letter to the decades which shaped his youth.

Mike said: “When the team approached me to take on the Tam O’Shanter, I thought we should take a gamble – Leith doesn’t need another speakeasy. What I wanted to do was to celebrate the culture and community and reimagine the local pub for a modern audience.

“I didn’t want to fake it. I lived through the 90s in bars like this. I wanted something that felt real. Inspired by The Face magazine, with live music, classic DJ sets, a great pint, and killer art. A place for Gen Z, Gen X, and everyone in between.”

The upcoming entertainment schedule includes an appearance from The View’s Kyle Faulkner who will be playing his favourites from the band’s repertoire on August 13, and a DJ set from Irvine Welsh on August 16 to launch the pub’s Acid House Saturdays. | Leith Social Club

Opening on Thursday, August 7, the Leith Social Club team plan to host ‘proper’ pub quizzes, live podcast chats with icons of the era, live acoustic sessions and acid house nights. The pub will also host darts and pool competitions and launch Sunday sessions which ‘are set to become legendary’.

Taking inspiration from the ‘Cool Britannia’ era, the jukebox features a top 20 picked by the Happy Mondays' Bez, who visited the venue on August 3 to host a one-off DJ set. And to mark the arrival of Oasis in Edinburgh, the bar has curated a calendar of events to celebrate.

On Thursday, Oasis record producer Owen Morris will share wild stories from the studio in an intimate, ticketed event prior to the pub welcoming the public from 8pm. There will also be a Noel Gallagher experience to enjoy, alongside The Oasis Exhibition held in collaboration with Bittersweet Home runs from August 8-12 and will raise funds for Maggie’s.

Bez from the Happy Mondays visited the Leith Social Club on August 3 where he played a live DJ set. | Leith Social Club

Kyle Dale, Bittersweet Home director, said: “From a Manchester council estate to global fame - this exhibition celebrates the history of the biggest band since The Beatles. Our unique Oasis experience covers every release, item, image, and story from 1992-2009, to current day solo projects - including the largest collection of band-used instruments and stage equipment ever put together in one place.”

The Leith Social Club in Edinburgh will open 8pm on Thursday, August 7. Usual hours will be 11am to late.

