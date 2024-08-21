Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beloved broadcaster Lorraine Kelly surprised regulars at an Edinburgh pub when she popped in for drinks with her family.

The Scottish TV presenter, 64, visited the The Oxford Bar on Young Street following her appearance at the Book Festival, where she was promote her new novel.

The Dundee-born star, who is known for hosting her eponymous ITV chat show Lorraine, posed for photos outside the popular pub alongisde family members.

Posting about her visit to the old-school boozer, made famous by local crime writer Ian Rankin. Lorraine, wrote on Instagram: “We had to go to tthe @oxfordbar - it's what @beathigh and #rebus would have wanted!

“What a great crowd and a proper pub with the best bar staff."

Lorraine was in the Capital to promote for her debut novel, The Island Swimmer, which became an instant Sunday Times bestseller.

Earlier this year, a respected travel magazine named the UK's ‘12 perfect pubs' – and The Oxford Bar placed at No.2 on the list.

National Geographic Traveller says it was looking for “proper pubs” where drinkers can enjoy some peace and quiet as they enjoy their pint.

The publication added: “In such a pub, there should be no loud music, no spirit-sapping Sky Sports and ideally no fancy food that requires holding cutlery in a hand that could otherwise be wrapped around a drink. There certainly shouldn’t be any flashing fruit machines giving you the glittering glad-eye. Being served should involve orderly queuing and never, under any circumstances, a QR code.

“There should be beer, wine and spirits, offered without the tyranny of too much choice. There should be nuts and crisps. There should, preferably, be some kind of dog and a piano. If the dog plays the piano, that’s even better. And, ultimately, there should be no compelling reason to leave.”

In its description of the legendary New Town bar, National Geographic wrote: “Auld Reekie is littered with lovely locals, ideal for those seeking refuge from the rain. But few commit themselves so steadfastly to plain and unfussy ‘pubbery’ quite like The Oxford Bar, famously frequented by novelist Ian Rankin and his fictional detective inspector John Rebus.

“Refreshingly clean of Caledonian cliches and attracting every kind of character Edinburgh has to offer, it’s a great place to perch at the bar with beer or whisky in hand.”