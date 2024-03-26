Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers on the M8 are facing severe delays after police were called to a four-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are at the scene on the M8 westbound near junction 3A. The AA reported ‘severe delays of 35 minutes and delays increasing on M8 Westbound between M9 and J3A A779 (Bathgate).’ They added that the average speed in the area is 10mph.

Police are on the scene of a four car crash on the M8.

The incident was reported just before 4pm and police remain at the scene. It is unknown if there have been any injuries. Live pictures from Traffic Scotland show three cars and a van on the outside lane. The vehicles show signs of damage and police can be seen questioning drivers. Traffic cones have now been placed along the section of the affected area.

Writing on X, Traffic Scotland said: “Delay times of approximately 32 minutes due to a four-vehicle collision with the outside lane. Police are on the scene.”