A 48-year-old man who carried out an ‘extremely vicious’ knife attack in Edinburgh has been jailed for nine years.

Patrick Moohan pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a man, also aged 48, in London Road on Monday, April, 14.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison on the same day that he entered his guilty plea, on Thursday, October 30.

Patrick Moohan was convicted of attempted murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on October 30placeholder image
Patrick Moohan was convicted of attempted murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on October 30 | Police Scotland

Detective Sergeant Craig McMillan said: “This was an extremely vicious display of violence and the man suffered serious injuries. I hope this sentence sends a clear message that violence is completely unacceptable.

"Police Scotland are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice and we will continue to work closely with our partners to do so.”

