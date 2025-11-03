Man jailed for attempted murder after 'extremely vicious' knife attack in Edinburgh's London Road
Patrick Moohan pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a man, also aged 48, in London Road on Monday, April, 14.
He was sentenced to nine years in prison on the same day that he entered his guilty plea, on Thursday, October 30.
Detective Sergeant Craig McMillan said: “This was an extremely vicious display of violence and the man suffered serious injuries. I hope this sentence sends a clear message that violence is completely unacceptable.
"Police Scotland are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice and we will continue to work closely with our partners to do so.”