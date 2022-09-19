Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Nearly 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries, including US president Joe Biden, will be among the 2,000-strong congregation at the funeral in Westminster Abbey .

More than 10,000 police are on duty, with marksmen on rooftops, uniformed and plain-clothes officers in the crowds and barriers to stop vehicles being driven into crowds.

The Queen’s lying-in-state at Westminster Hall ended at 6.30am this morning after hundreds of thousands of people had filed past her coffin to pay their respects.

It has been announced that two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, nine-year-old Prince George and his seven-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, will join other members of the Royal family walking behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried through the abbey.

Queen’s funeral timetable in full

This is the timetable for the day:

10.44am - The Queen’s coffin leaves Westminster Hall on a gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy ratings and followed by the King and other members of the Royal family

10.52am - The procession arrives at Westminster Abbey for the funeral service and the coffin is carried inside

11am - The service begins, conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with the sermon preached by the Archbishop of Canterbury

The Queen's state funeral today will be a final farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

11.55am - The service ends, the Last Post is sounded and there is a two-minute silence followed by the national anthem

12.15pm - The procession, with the King and other Royals walking behind the coffin, sets off on the 1.7 mile route to Hyde Park Corner

1pm - The procession arrives at Hyde Park Corner and the coffin is transferred to the state hearse for the journey to Windsor

3.06pm - The state hearse arrives in Windsor and joins a procession to Windsor Castle, where it is joined by the King and other Royals

4pm - Committal service in the castle’s St George’s Chapel, where the coffin is lowered into the Royal vault

7.30pm - The King and other members of the family attend a private burial service

What will happen during the Queen’s funeral service in Westminster Abbey?

It is the first state funeral to be held in the UK since Sir Winston Churchill’s in 1965.

The service at Westminster Abbey will include the hymns “The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, is Ended”, “The Lord’s My Shepherd” and “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling”.

Today’s state funeral comes 11 days after the Queen died at Balmoral, aged 96. Her coffin was brought first to Edinburgh, where it lay at rest in St Giles Cathedral, before being flown to London last Tuesday evening.

In a message of thanks after the national minute's silence last night, the new King said he had been "deeply touched" by the public response to his mother’s death.

"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff, we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."

The funeral is being shown on a big screen in Holyrood Park, streaming the BBC’s coverage of the event from 8am until 5pm. There are no seats, so people are advised to bring blankets or chairs and to dress for the weather. Toilet facilities will be available.