The neon splattered drinking den is shaking things up this summer

Edinburgh bar and arcade game venue NQ64, has launched a new concoction of game-themed cocktails - with staff boasting that every drink on their summer menu will secure a high score.

Created by their in-house drinks team, the inventive cocktail list includes the Lemmingade (Limoncello, Absolut Citron, lemon, Pink Hooch, prosecco, rosemary), the Golden-Iced Latte (Havava Especial, Licor 43, butterscotch, espresso, and butterscotch foam) and the Royal Crumble (Jack Daniel’s Apple, lime, rhubarb, custard).

Located on Lothian Road, NQ64 offers guests the chance to rediscover iconic video games of yesteryear including beloved classics Pac-Man, Mario Kart, Guitar Hero and Time Crisis. The retro-themed bar has also recently a shiny new basketball machine and several new consoles.

James Taylor, from NQ64, said: “When we dreamt up our new drinks menu, we wanted to match the fun and excitement of our games, whilst shouting about the top-notch quality of our cocktails. We whip up every drink concept right here in-house with our talented head bartenders, drawing from our extensive knowledge of cocktail history.”

His colleague Joel Grey added: “We spare no effort in ensuring the highest quality ingredients, even creating some of our syrups and cordials in-house, such as our Cherry Blossom Old Fashioned syrup and the Werther's Original-infused coco-milk, used in the Golden Latte. Our specially selected ingredients and unique methods are what sets our cocktails apart from those found in your average bar.”

Other cocktails with game-themed twists include the Disco Stu Daiquiri (Duppy White, bubblegum & lime), Kong Island Iced Tea (Absolut vodka, El Jimador tequila, Beefeater gin, Wray & Nephew rum, Caribbean pineapple, tea & sour peach), and the Mad Max Zombie (house rum blend, grapefruit, pineapple, guava, orange, cherry, & cinnamon fire).

For those looking for a sober adventure, the NQ64 team also offer a non-alcoholic menu, from the No Uka Uka (Caleno 0%, guava, pineapple & refresher syrup) to the Hits From The Pong (Raspberry, guava, kimi & lime - can be made with CBD) that are sure to keep your taste buds entertained, minus the hangover.

The city centre bar will continue to serve its range of classic cocktails including Espresso Martinis, Aperol Spritz, Margaritas and Mai Tais.