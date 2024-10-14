20 'incredible' novels set in Edinburgh - including One Day by David Nicholls

The Capital gained the permanent designation in recognition of its significance as a “literary capital” on October 13, 2004. To mark the 20th anniversary , more than 60 representatives from cities of literature around the world will descend on Edinburgh later this month for a four-day conference to mark the achievements of the past two decades, and make plans for the future.

Before then, Edinburgh City of Literature and The Scottish Book Trust have teamed up to bring you this list of 20 brilliant novels set in the city. Have a look through our picture gallery to discover an unmissable selection of books featuring new releases, classics and everything in between. The books are assembled in no particular order.