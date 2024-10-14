20 'incredible' novels set in Edinburgh - including One Day by David Nicholls

It’s 20 years since Edinburgh became the world’s first UNESCO City of Literature. To celebrate, we invite you to travel the cobbled streets of our storied city with this selection of must-read novels.

The Capital gained the permanent designation in recognition of its significance as a “literary capital” on October 13, 2004. To mark the 20th anniversary, more than 60 representatives from cities of literature around the world will descend on Edinburgh later this month for a four-day conference to mark the achievements of the past two decades, and make plans for the future.

Before then, Edinburgh City of Literature and The Scottish Book Trust have teamed up to bring you this list of 20 brilliant novels set in the city. Have a look through our picture gallery to discover an unmissable selection of books featuring new releases, classics and everything in between. The books are assembled in no particular order.

1. 20 brilliant novels set in Edinburgh

With a bitter breakup, an uninspiring career and a bout of toothache, Ellis is having a bit of a crisis. As she returns to her childhood home, we see Ellis juggle personal struggles amid tangled family dynamics in this all-too-relatable debut novel. It’s a heart-warming and tender story that unpacks the impossible instability of love, loss, and everything in between.

2. Weak Teeth by Lynsey May

The era-defining novel that became an era-defining film portrays a side of late 20th century Edinburgh that few visitors to the capital would otherwise experience. A Scots language classic, this witty, raw and dark book explores addiction in a way that can’t help but leave a mark on readers.

3. Trainspotting by Irvine Welsh

One snowy winters night, old Mrs Walker dies alone and friendless in her Edinburgh flat. When Margaret Penny – her life in its own form of disarray – is given the job of tracking down Mrs Walker’s next-of-kin, her life becomes entangled with that of a lonely stranger. Part mystery, part drama, The Other Mrs Walker is an inventive and moving novel with a good smattering of dark

4. The Other Mrs Walker by Mary Paulson-Ellis

