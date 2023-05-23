A Beyoncé super-fan has spoken about the moment a video of him dancing at the singer’s concert went viral.

Frankie Duncan, from Niddrie, had his life turned upside down after he took centre stage at Murrayfield stadium before the superstar’s much-anticipated arrival. The youngster warmed up the crowd with a jaw dropping dance routine that soon became a viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram.Frankie said: “It was a spur of the moment thing, I never went in there thinking I was going to do it, I was just so hyped and buzzing to see Beyoncé. I could just feel there was something in the air telling me I needed to entertain people there.

“I started off having a wee boogie, and then I just went for it and I remember the cheering vibrating through my bones and I just knew at that point I had the audience in my hands. I couldn't believe that all these people who were there to see Beyoncé, were cheering for little old me!”

Frankie Duncan becomes a viral sensation after dancing in front of thousands of people before Beyonce concert at Murrayfield stadium.

Frankie said: “I had an instant rush of adrenaline and it was like a fire in my feet that went from the souls of my feet all the way, and I just went into ‘Frankie entertainer mode’” To his surprise, a member of the audience videoed his iconic dance routine and uploaded it to TikTok where it soon reached hundreds of thousands of views across the world.

Frankie said: “I wasn’t even thinking about the video, I was just taking notice of the fact that all these people were being entertained and enjoying what I was doing for them, even after leaving the stadium it wasn't even in my mind that maybe people had recorded that and it was going to go viral. Immediately after my phone blew up and it’s since been crazy, which was so unexpected as I just wanted to warm the crowd up for the queen arriving!”

Frankie’s passion is to entertain people ‘from all walks of life’ as he said: “ I genuinely do it to make people happy and the one thing that brings everyone together is entertainment.” The big dream for the young dancer would be to dance alongside Queen Bey herself, as he described it as a ‘fairytale’ scenario.

Since a child, the schoolboy idolised Beyoncé for her ‘one of a kind’ entertainment and dance routines. He said: “I think Beyoncé is hands down one of the best entertainers to ever grace the earth, especially now what she has done in terms of supporting women, the black community and the gay community.”

Frankie and his late sister, Trisha, bonded into adolescence together through the magic of dance as the man’s first memory of dancing was watching his sister practise her ‘Britney moves’ in the mirror and copied them at the age of five. He said: “I went to my first actual class when I was 12 in high school and I was the first boy to sign up.”

After Frankie's sister, Trisha, died in 2019 at the age of 32, he fell ‘out of touch’ with dancing’ until realising that entertaining and dancing is what he describes as his ‘therapy’. He said: “I recently lost my sister and she was a huge Beyoncé fan, as well as a dancer, so I know that if she was here right now then she would be so proud, so the last few days have made me emotional that my name is just alongside Beyoncé!”

