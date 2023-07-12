News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh celebrities: 10 famous faces who went to Edinburgh Academy, including Game of Thrones star Iain Glen

Edinburgh Academy boasts an impressive list of famous names amongst its former pupils – among them one of Game of Thrones’ biggest stars.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST

If you’ve ever wondered where acclaimed actor Iain Glen or radio presenter Nicky Campbell were educated, we’ve got the answers for you.

How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to Edinburgh Academy, and did any attend the school at the same time as you or your children?

The Game of Thrones actor attended the Edinburgh Academy back when it was a boarding school. The 61-year-old has been described as “the greatest Scottish theatre actor of his generation”, with many award-winning performances including Henry V and The Crucible at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

1. Iain Glenn

The Game of Thrones actor attended the Edinburgh Academy back when it was a boarding school. The 61-year-old has been described as “the greatest Scottish theatre actor of his generation”, with many award-winning performances including Henry V and The Crucible at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Photo: Third Party

Mike Blair was a Scottish international rugby union player and is now a coach. He earned 85 Scotland caps, as well as touring with the British and Irish Lions in 2009.

2. Mike Blair

Mike Blair was a Scottish international rugby union player and is now a coach. He earned 85 Scotland caps, as well as touring with the British and Irish Lions in 2009. Photo: Third Party

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ, is now a regular presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live alongside frequent TV appearances. In 2015, he was awarded an OBE for his services to children.

3. Nicky Campbell

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ, is now a regular presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live alongside frequent TV appearances. In 2015, he was awarded an OBE for his services to children. Photo: Third Party

Patrick Grant won ‘Menswear Designer of 2010’ at the British Fashion Awards and is a judge on the BBC series The Great British Sewing Bee.

4. Patrick J Grant

Patrick Grant won ‘Menswear Designer of 2010’ at the British Fashion Awards and is a judge on the BBC series The Great British Sewing Bee. Photo: BBC

