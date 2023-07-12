Edinburgh Academy boasts an impressive list of famous names amongst its former pupils – among them one of Game of Thrones’ biggest stars.
If you’ve ever wondered where acclaimed actor Iain Glen or radio presenter Nicky Campbell were educated, we’ve got the answers for you.
1. Iain Glenn
The Game of Thrones actor attended the Edinburgh Academy back when it was a boarding school. The 61-year-old has been described as “the greatest Scottish theatre actor of his generation”, with many award-winning performances including Henry V and The Crucible at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Photo: Third Party
2. Mike Blair
Mike Blair was a Scottish international rugby union player and is now a coach. He earned 85 Scotland caps, as well as touring with the British and Irish Lions in 2009. Photo: Third Party
3. Nicky Campbell
The former BBC Radio 1 DJ, is now a regular presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live alongside frequent TV appearances. In 2015, he was awarded an OBE for his services to children. Photo: Third Party
4. Patrick J Grant
Patrick Grant won ‘Menswear Designer of 2010’ at the British Fashion Awards and is a judge on the BBC series The Great British Sewing Bee. Photo: BBC