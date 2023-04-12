Edinburgh celebrities: The school where Game of Thrones actor, Coldplay star and Mastermind host were educated
Edinburgh Academy boasts an impressive list of famous names amongst its former pupils, including one of the stars of Game of Thrones and a member of multi-million-selling band Coldplay.
If you’ve ever wondered where acclaimed actor Iain Glen or radio presenter Nicky Campbell went to school, we’ve got the answers for you.
How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to Edinburgh Academy, and did any attend the school at the same time as you or your children?
