News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head

Edinburgh crime news: Ukrainian teenagers attacked in NIddrie Mains Road are orphans with Dnipro Kids

The Dnipro kids were rescued from an orphanage in Ukraine.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two orphans who sought sanctuary in Edinburgh after having been forced to flee the horrors of Russia’s war on Ukraine were among three victims of a racist attack in which a child was stabbed.

Three Ukrainian teenagers, two aged 13 and one 15, were set upon in Niddrie Mains Road on Sunday by an eight-strong gang in what police are treating as a ‘racially aggravated’ attack. Less than 18 months ago, two of them had been among around 50 orphans to be brought to Edinburgh for safety, helped by charity Dnipro Kids which was founded by Hibs supporters after a UEFA Cup trip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The youngsters escaped Vladimir Putin’s troops, constant shelling and aerial bombardments then faced a red-tape wrangle in Poland before they finally landed in Edinburgh and settled into homes here in April 2022. But the shocking attack, in which one 13-year-old boy was stabbed, the other slashed and the 15-year-old punched, left local residents fearing they would have been ‘safer in Ukraine’.

Most Popular
Three Ukrainian teenagers were attacked in Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh. Picture: Google/stockThree Ukrainian teenagers were attacked in Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh. Picture: Google/stock
Three Ukrainian teenagers were attacked in Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh. Picture: Google/stock

A spokesperson for Dnipro Kids said: “Dnipro Kids can confirm that two of our youngsters were amongst the three Ukrainian children who were involved in an alleged assault by a group of youths in Niddrie this week. We understand that a live investigation by police remains ongoing, and we are gratified that members of the public have come forward in numbers to assist with the inquiry.

"We cannot comment further at this time. We would stress that, while this has been a distressing time, the families remain grateful for the generally warm and generous support they have received from the public in Edinburgh and Scotland.”

Dnipro Kids led the evacuation effort from several orphanages and made a number of trips to oversee and help the operation. The children – who lived in group homes with siblings and carers in Ukraine – now have similar accommodation arrangements in Edinburgh.

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the assault. Officers have said they are reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to track down the attackers, who were all dressed in dark clothing.

Related topics:EdinburghRussiaPoland