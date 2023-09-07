Watch more videos on Shots!

Two orphans who sought sanctuary in Edinburgh after having been forced to flee the horrors of Russia’s war on Ukraine were among three victims of a racist attack in which a child was stabbed.

Three Ukrainian teenagers, two aged 13 and one 15, were set upon in Niddrie Mains Road on Sunday by an eight-strong gang in what police are treating as a ‘racially aggravated’ attack. Less than 18 months ago, two of them had been among around 50 orphans to be brought to Edinburgh for safety, helped by charity Dnipro Kids which was founded by Hibs supporters after a UEFA Cup trip.

The youngsters escaped Vladimir Putin’s troops, constant shelling and aerial bombardments then faced a red-tape wrangle in Poland before they finally landed in Edinburgh and settled into homes here in April 2022. But the shocking attack, in which one 13-year-old boy was stabbed, the other slashed and the 15-year-old punched, left local residents fearing they would have been ‘safer in Ukraine’.

A spokesperson for Dnipro Kids said: “Dnipro Kids can confirm that two of our youngsters were amongst the three Ukrainian children who were involved in an alleged assault by a group of youths in Niddrie this week. We understand that a live investigation by police remains ongoing, and we are gratified that members of the public have come forward in numbers to assist with the inquiry.

"We cannot comment further at this time. We would stress that, while this has been a distressing time, the families remain grateful for the generally warm and generous support they have received from the public in Edinburgh and Scotland.”

Dnipro Kids led the evacuation effort from several orphanages and made a number of trips to oversee and help the operation. The children – who lived in group homes with siblings and carers in Ukraine – now have similar accommodation arrangements in Edinburgh.