If you’ve ever wondered where Trainspotting actor Ewen Bremner went to school, or where rock icon Shirley Manson owns a stunning home, then lwe’ve got the answers for you.
How many of the famous faces in our photo gallery did you know went to Portobello High School or have lived in the area – and did any of them go to school there at the same time as you or your children?
2. Andy Irving
West Ham United's very own 'Irn Bru Iniesta', former Porty High pupil Andy Irving started his career with Hearts before being rejected by the Gorgie outfit. He rebuilt his career in Austria and Germany, and then moved to the Hammers for a seven-figure sum. It's quite a fairytale for the 'Portobello Pirlo'. Photo: Third Party
3. Andrew Crummy
Craigmillar-born Andrew Crummy attended Portobello High School before finding fame as an artist. He has designed several major works such as the Great Tapestry of Scotland. In 2023, Crummy was awaded an MBE in the New Year Honours list for services to art and to cultural heritage in Scotland. Photo: Third Party
4. Jackie McNamara
Ex-Celtic captain Jackie McNamara went to Porty High School and followed in dad Jackie Snr's footsteps by becoming a famous footballer. After starting his career at Dunfermline Athletic, he joined Celtic, where he enjoyed a trophy-laden career. He won the Scottish Premier League title four times and the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup three times each. He also won 33 international caps playing for Scotland. Photo: SNS Group