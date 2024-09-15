Edinburgh Leisure launches new pop-up exhibition as part of Edinburgh 900 celebrations
The ‘Your Health is for Life’ exhibition will focus on one of the 10 themes of Edinburgh 900, ‘the City of Leisure’ through the lens of Edinburgh Leisure.
It will showcase the role Edinburgh Leisure has played in promoting active lifestyles for the past 26 years and generations before, and the history of pools in Edinburgh, including a 2005 film by Sitar Rose and Karen Chambers, ‘Liquid Paradise’, which captures the unique atmosphere of the Victorian Warrender Swim Centre.
The free exhibition can be viewed in the foyer and café area of the Royal Commonwealth Pool and will complement the existing display which celebrated ‘the Commie’s’ 50th anniversary in January 2020.
On what is also National Sporting Heritage Day, September 30, as part of the celebrations, Edinburgh Leisure’s Active Communities in association with the Sporting Memories Foundation, will be hosting a free, one-off event at the Royal Commonwealth Pool from 10.30am until 12 noon.
Themed around memories of the Commie pool and their five Victorian pools, it will be a fun and friendly session to talk and reminisce with older sports fans over a cuppa.
Kerry Teakle, Project Lead for Edinburgh 900 at Edinburgh Leisure said: “Timed perfectly to coincide with Sporting Heritage Day on September 30, we hope the new exhibition will spark conversations across multi generations about the rich heritage across our sporting estate.
“The exhibition will also highlight Edinburgh Leisure’s ongoing vision to make a positive difference to communities by creating opportunities for everyone in Edinburgh get active, stay active and achieve more.”
Taking place on Monday, September 30 from 10.30am – 12noon in the Sir Peter Heatly Room at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, 21 Dalkeith Road, the event is open to anyone, including people living with dementia and their carers.
Booking is not required but registering your interest to attend is recommended by emailing: [email protected].
