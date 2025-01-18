From complaining about the tram works to hitting Portobello Beach on a (rare) hot and sunny day, these are some of the things that have come to characterise Edinburgh life for many locals.
Just for fun, have a look through our photo gallery to see some things we think every true Edinburgher – and even those who have lived here for a while – will have done at least once.
2. Complain about the number of tourists during the Fringe
Every August, when the Fringe and Tattoo are in full swing, Edinburgh's streets are literally teaming with tourists, and locals can often be heard complaining about how they can't get moving for them, especially in the Old Town around the Royal Mile. Photo: Third Party
3. Pledged allegiance to either Hibs or Hearts
Edinburgh's two top-flight football teams have been rivals since for over 100 years, and many people in the Capital support one or the other. Of course, if you want to be neutral, you can always claim to be a supporter of Edinburgh City or even Spartans. Photo: Third Party
4. Moaned about the trams
It went hundreds of millions of pounds over budget, caused massive disruption, opened five years late and made Edinburgh the butt of countless jokes. The Capital’s tramline – up and running since 2014 –is still a sore subject amongst the natives. And it's not even completed yet. Photo: Third Party
