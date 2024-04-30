Edinburgh locals wonder if new work by ‘Scottish Banksy’ is tribute to legendary pub landlady Mary Moriarty
Edinburgh locals have been left wondering if a new artwork that mysteriously appeared pays homage to a local legend.
The image, which depicts an elderly woman brandishing a walking stick and a can of spray paint, was spotted on a building wall in Henderson Street in Leith.
The artwork by The Rebel Bear – an anonymous artist dubbed the “Scottish Banksy” – has locals debating who inspired it.
When the Evening News visited Henderson Street to check out the artist’s latest creation, passers-by were seen admiring the piece. Asked who they thought it was meant to be, several locals said it was Mary Moriarty, the legendary landlady of the Port O’Leith pub, who died in October 2022. Another seemed convinced it depicts a local character known as ‘Old Norma’.
The Rebel Bear has displayed serveral artworks in Edinburgh in recent years, including an artwork displayed outside St John's Church in Edinburgh city centre.
Last year, The Rebel Bear took aim at the controversial decision to rewrite Roald Dahl’s children’s books – creating quite a fuss with locals.
The artwork, located on the underpass at Sighthill Roundabout on Calder Road, features characters from Roald Dahl books gagged and handcuffed with police-style tape marked “dangerous” across the paintings.
It includes Willy Wonka in handcuffs with his mouth gagged, Matilda with a bag on her head and the Hungry Crocodile with his mouth bound shut.
A few months later, the Rebel Bear left locals wondering if an artwork that mysteriously appeared on a building in Leith was the work of Banksy himself.
The image, depicting an elderly woman brandishing a gun at what looks like a bulgular, was spotted on a building wall in Duke Street. It was later confirmed to have been created by The Rebel Bear.
