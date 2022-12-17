News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh rescue dogs: Vera the staffie cross pup is looking for her forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder

Adorable Edinburgh rescue pup Vera is playful and adventurous

By Ginny Sanderson
2 hours ago - 2 min read

Vera – our Dogs Trust rescue dog of the week – is an active and playful Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross who loves spending time with her favourite people. The one-year-old pup is always ready to hop in the car to go on new adventures in quiet areas where she can explore to her heart’s content.

Vera enjoys bounding around the garden with her soft toys. She cannot resist a game of tuggy with her closest human friends. Vera takes time to build trust and confidence around new people and once the bond is made, you will have a loyal and loving friend for life.

Hide Ad

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home could be forced to close as energy bills rocket

Vera the Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross is a rescue at Dogs Trust West Calder
Most Popular

This pup would like patient owners who can offer understanding and move at her pace. Vera prefers walking in quiet areas where she will not meet other dogs and would like a large private garden to play in. A clever girl, she will happily show off her tricks in exchange for a piece of cheese.

Vera would make an excellent companion for an active adult only household of Staffordshire Bull Terrier lovers. Several meets will be required at West Calder Rehoming Centre for the friendship to be made before Vera goes to her forever home.

Hide Ad

If you think you could provide a home for Vera or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder

More rescue dogs who need a home

Hide Ad

- Charlie the Lurcher is looking for his forever home

- Four rescue dogs looking for a second chance at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

Hide Ad

- Noah the ‘beautiful bombshell’ is in need of a new family

EdinburghDogs Trust