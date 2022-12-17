Vera – our Dogs Trust rescue dog of the week – is an active and playful Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross who loves spending time with her favourite people. The one-year-old pup is always ready to hop in the car to go on new adventures in quiet areas where she can explore to her heart’s content.

Vera enjoys bounding around the garden with her soft toys. She cannot resist a game of tuggy with her closest human friends. Vera takes time to build trust and confidence around new people and once the bond is made, you will have a loyal and loving friend for life.

Vera the Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross is a rescue at Dogs Trust West Calder

This pup would like patient owners who can offer understanding and move at her pace. Vera prefers walking in quiet areas where she will not meet other dogs and would like a large private garden to play in. A clever girl, she will happily show off her tricks in exchange for a piece of cheese.

Vera would make an excellent companion for an active adult only household of Staffordshire Bull Terrier lovers. Several meets will be required at West Calder Rehoming Centre for the friendship to be made before Vera goes to her forever home.

If you think you could provide a home for Vera or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder

