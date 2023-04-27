News you can trust since 1873
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST

A new Italian restaurant with a twist has opened its doors on one of New Town’s most ‘buzzy’ streets. Assaggini will serve tapas-style small plates designed to be shared at its new venue in Rose Street. The eatery promises to serve “fresh and flavourful” pasta and pizza dishes which blend Scottish and Italian ingredients.

Styled using upcycled furnishings, Assaggini says it offers a “casual yet contemporary” dining experience across two floors for more than 160 guests. The Italian restaurant has room for larger groups to dine in the heart of the city, with private dining and event space available from its large downstairs area.

Owners say the menu suits family dining and has “delicious offerings” for vegetarians and vegans. It includes the likes of paccheri piccante pasta in a mascarpone and ‘nduja sauce, fettuccine funghi e tartufo pasta with mixed mushrooms, garlic and truffle, and pizza with mortadella, pistachio and burrata. Side dishes include spicy ‘nduja fries, and a parma ham and buffalo mozzarella focaccia. The wine list features the “best of Italian wine” to complement the selection of dishes on the menu alongside an extensive list of classic cocktails to be enjoyed pre- or post-meal.

To find out more, call 0131 603 0090 or visit the restaurant’s website.

