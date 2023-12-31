3 . Cycle hire scheme could be revived

Council chiefs said a cycle hire scheme could be revived in Edinburgh after two companies approached them about bringing back bike rental to the Capital. Rival electric bike hire firms Lime and Dott, who both run schemes in other UK cities and abroad, had both expressed interest in operating a bike hire scheme as a concession, without the need for a council subsidy. Edinburgh's previous cycle hire scheme, sponsored by Just Eat and run by Serco, was meant to be self-financing, but problems with thefts and vandalism undermined the operation and it came to an end in September 2021. Photo: supplied