Plans have been submitted for a huge block of student housing in Leith. The application, submitted to the city council, involves the demolition of buildings at 25-29 Arthur Street, to create 112 “purpose-built student accommodations with associated landscaping and cycle parking.”

The application, submitted in January, is being sought o behalf of CA Ventures. The existing site is an ‘L’ shape configuration and currently comprises vacant warehouse properties on Arthur Street with open land found to the rear – formerly belonging to the flats on Leith Walk – which has been left to abandonment and filled with debris, the plans state.

Located to the Southeast of Arthur Street, the property is found within the Pilrig Conservation area.

Planning permission had already been granted for the site last year for 33 residential units, and the demolition of the space has already been approved. The company says the new proposal fills exactly the same “scale and footprint of this previously approved scheme.”

It says: “The street will now also be further enhanced with the addition of a new public realm landscape via the proposed community garden, which did not feature in the previous application.”

Arthur Street is situated off Leith Walk, joining with Pilrig Street on one side.

