Hidden away on a quiet lane near the top of Edinburgh’s busy Broughton Street, it's safe to say The Outhouse is one of the best-kept secrets of the city's bar scene.

As those in the know know, the boozer's dog-friendly beer garden is one of the Capital's finest, while inside is a trendy yet unpretentious bar that's long been a favourite of the pre-nightclub crowd.

In an attempt to make the bar become better known to the wider public, after staff shared a video on social media to show exactly where to find them.

Explaining the inspiration behind the video, Outhouse's Ryan Hamilton said: “One of the most common things we'd hear from customers was that they didn't know there was a bar here. So basically, the best idea we could think of was to give them a social media video of the exact route, right to our front door.