Hidden gem Edinburgh pub many locals don't even know exists share video showing exactly how to find them
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hidden away on a quiet lane near the top of Edinburgh’s busy Broughton Street, it's safe to say The Outhouse is one of the best-kept secrets of the city's bar scene.
As those in the know know, the boozer's dog-friendly beer garden is one of the Capital's finest, while inside is a trendy yet unpretentious bar that's long been a favourite of the pre-nightclub crowd.
In an attempt to make the bar become better known to the wider public, after staff shared a video on social media to show exactly where to find them.
Explaining the inspiration behind the video, Outhouse's Ryan Hamilton said: “One of the most common things we'd hear from customers was that they didn't know there was a bar here. So basically, the best idea we could think of was to give them a social media video of the exact route, right to our front door.
“It was the owner himself, Kevin McGhee who filmed the footage, and the editing of the video was actually done by my daughter, Brody Hamilton, who did it for her school project.”