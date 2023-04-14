Lewis Capaldi has opened up about his relationship with new girlfriend Ellie MacDowall, the Edinburgh-born actress and model he has been dating for several months now.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker’s relationship with Ellie, 23, first became public late last year, when they were pictured out on a date together.

In February, they were spotted at London's O2 during the BRITS, with onlookers saying they looked ‘very loved up’, and even shared a kiss in the audience.

Lewis Capaldi, right, has been dating Edinburgh actress and model Ellie MacDowall, left, for several months. (Image: Instagram/Ellie MacDowall)

Now, for the first time, West Lothian singer Lewis has spoken publicly about his new girlfriend.

During an interview on Scott Mills BBC Radio 2 show on Friday, he said: “I have a girlfriend and that’s going really well, I am happy chappy, she’s a lovely lady I feel good about everything.”

The 26-year-old chart-topper from Whitburn also revealed his new single, Wish You the Best. is a break-up song.

Capaldi didn’t name which ex-girlfriend the song is about, but he famously dated Love Island winner Paige Turley before shooting to fame.

He told Mills: “It’s about someone moving on and that feeling where you know it’s the best thing for that person.”

Later this year, Ellie will be seen on our TV screens in new biopic Archie, which focuses on Hollyowood legend Cary Grant.

The four-part drama series, which will air on ITV's new streaming service ITVX, will see the actress playing the part of his daughter, Jennifer Grant.

Earlier this week, Capaldi's older sister hit back at the trolls who called their parents 'cruel' after they featured in her brother’s new Netflix documentary.

Taking to social media, Danielle, 30, wrote: “Lewis’s documentary has had a lot of positive responses. But unfortunately there will always be people who have to look for problems where there aren’t any.

“If you don’t get Scottish patter or parents who are worried about their son, don’t comment.”

How I’m Feeling, which explores Capaldi’s rise to fame, as well as his mental health struggles and Tourette’s journey, is available to watch now on Netflix.