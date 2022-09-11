Queen Elizabeth II cortege route: Where to see Queen in Edinburgh today in journey to Palace of Holyroodhouse
The Queen’s funeral cortege will pass over the Queensferry Crossing and arrive in Edinburgh this afternoon, with public viewing opportunities along the route.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the "poignant" journey, which will see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public an opportunity to come together to "mark our country's shared loss".
Well-wishers said goodbye to Her Majesty as her coffin left Balmoral on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it will lie at St Giles' Cathedral.
Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it remained at rest at the ballroom.
With a single motorbike outrider leading the way and six vehicles following, the hearse first travelled to Ballater this morning.
It will arrive in Aberdeen later this morning then travel south along the A90, arriving in Dundee at about 2pm.
The procession will head across the Queensferry bridge which the Queen opened five years ago. The cortege will approach Edinburgh along Queensferry Road at approximately 3.30pm. It will travel up Lothian Road, past Castle Terrace, down the High Street and finally end at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
In Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament. From there it will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Transport bosses said an "unprecedented" amount of preparation and planning had gone into drawing up the route.
Queen Elizabeth II’s cortege route to Edinburgh – roads and street names
- Barnton
- Queensferry Road
- Dean Bridge
- Queensferry Street
- Lothian Road
- Castle Terrace
- Johnston Terrace
- Lawnmarket
- High Street
- Canongate
- Abbey Strand and Abbey Strand Gate