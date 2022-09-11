Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the "poignant" journey, which will see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public an opportunity to come together to "mark our country's shared loss".

Well-wishers said goodbye to Her Majesty as her coffin left Balmoral on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it will lie at St Giles' Cathedral.

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it remained at rest at the ballroom.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

With a single motorbike outrider leading the way and six vehicles following, the hearse first travelled to Ballater this morning.

It will arrive in Aberdeen later this morning then travel south along the A90, arriving in Dundee at about 2pm.

The procession will head across the Queensferry bridge which the Queen opened five years ago. The cortege will approach Edinburgh along Queensferry Road at approximately 3.30pm. It will travel up Lothian Road, past Castle Terrace, down the High Street and finally end at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

In Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish Parliament. From there it will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Transport bosses said an "unprecedented" amount of preparation and planning had gone into drawing up the route.

Queen Elizabeth II’s cortege route to Edinburgh – roads and street names

- Barnton

- Queensferry Road

- Dean Bridge

- Queensferry Street

- Lothian Road

- Castle Terrace

- Johnston Terrace

- Lawnmarket

- High Street

- Canongate