With Taylor Swift set to perform in Edinburgh in June 2024, fans across the city and beyond are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the pop-superstar.

Despite the concert being a year away, fans are already preparing and getting in the Taylor Swift spirit by hosting events and tributes in the run up to the real thing. St. Mary’s Cathedral will become a spectacle of light and music as it hosts a candlelight concert in tribute to the American artist on July 7. Candles will adorn the floor of the historic building as a string quartet performs a multitude of Taylor Swift songs for the audience to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hour-long event will start at 9.30pm, with the doors opening 45 minutes prior, and the show will preview some of Taylor’s most well known songs, such as Blank Space, I Knew You Were Trouble and Anti-Hero. Tickets for the show start from £20.

Taylor Swift has announced she is performing at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in 2024 as part of her UK Eras tour (Getty Images)