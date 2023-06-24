News you can trust since 1873
Taylor Swift Edinburgh: Taylor Swift songs performed at Edinburgh candelit concert ahead of Murrayfield gig

Intimate candlelit concert in Edinburgh ahead of Taylor Swift Murrayfield show
By Finlay Fife
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST

With Taylor Swift set to perform in Edinburgh in June 2024, fans across the city and beyond are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the pop-superstar.

Despite the concert being a year away, fans are already preparing and getting in the Taylor Swift spirit by hosting events and tributes in the run up to the real thing. St. Mary’s Cathedral will become a spectacle of light and music as it hosts a candlelight concert in tribute to the American artist on July 7. Candles will adorn the floor of the historic building as a string quartet performs a multitude of Taylor Swift songs for the audience to enjoy.

The hour-long event will start at 9.30pm, with the doors opening 45 minutes prior, and the show will preview some of Taylor’s most well known songs, such as Blank Space, I Knew You Were Trouble and Anti-Hero. Tickets for the show start from £20.

Taylor Swift has announced she is performing at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in 2024 as part of her UK Eras tour (Getty Images)Taylor Swift has announced she is performing at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in 2024 as part of her UK Eras tour (Getty Images)
Found in Palmerston Place, near Haymarket, St. Mary’s Cathedral is Edinburgh’s tallest cathedral, standing at a height of 90 metres. Taylor Swift announced UK and international dates for her Eras tour this week, with a date set for Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh in June 2024.

Top five tips to get Taylor Swift tickets for her shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium

