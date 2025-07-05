Police have arrested a further two people this week in connection with ‘violent incidents’ in Edinburgh.

Operation Portaledge, which was launched in response to a series of firebombing, shootings and assaults across central Scotland has now seen 52 people arrested since March.

On Thursday, July, 3, police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with wilful fire-raising to two vehicles on Campion Road and Niddrie Marischal Crescent in Edinburgh on June 9. He was released pending further enquiries. This is the second arrest in connection with this incident.

At around 9.50am on Friday, July 4, officers executed a warrant in Blantyre and arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder in Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh on Friday May 22. This is the third arrest in connection with this incident.

The 49-year-old has also been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, July 7.