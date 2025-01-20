Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Midlothian have warned drivers they run the risk of having their vehicles towed after scores of ‘inconsiderate’ drivers parked their cars on a clearway outside a popular pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 40 drivers have been warned for antisocial parking outside the Flotterstone Inn bar and restaurant in recent weeks, with multiple drivers reported to have parked on the clearway on the A702 and causing ‘a significant impact on the traffic and safety’. Four drivers have been issued a fixed penalty notice.

More than 40 drivers have been warned for antisocial parking outside the Flotterstone Inn bar and restaurant on the A702 in Midlothian this month | Google Maps/Police Scotland

Police were called the area on Saturday, January 4 where 18 drivers were given warnings over antisocial parking. Officers were called to the same location the following weekend after numerous drivers flouted the rules and causing congestion in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers would like to remind drivers that stopping and parking on a clearway is an offence. It can also have a significant impact on traffic, creating a danger to pedestrians.

“If you are visiting the area, please park in a designated car park. Do not obstruct any footpaths as these are designed to keep members of the public safe and prevent them from having to walk on a roadway.”

Constable Keith Dolan from Penicuik Community Policing Team said: “No-one is allowed to stop on a clearway unless it is an emergency. This ensures a smooth flow of traffic and keeps everyone safe. Your vehicle could be towed away. Please don’t risk it.

“I’d also like to remind everyone that parking on a pavement in Midlothian is subject to a £100 fine. We will continue to respond to reports of antisocial driving or parking within the Midlothian area.”