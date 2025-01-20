Police warn 40 ‘inconsiderate’ drivers caught flouting parking rules outside Midlothian pub

Police in Midlothian have warned drivers they run the risk of having their vehicles towed after scores of ‘inconsiderate’ drivers parked their cars on a clearway outside a popular pub.

More than 40 drivers have been warned for antisocial parking outside the Flotterstone Inn bar and restaurant in recent weeks, with multiple drivers reported to have parked on the clearway on the A702 and causing ‘a significant impact on the traffic and safety’. Four drivers have been issued a fixed penalty notice.

Police were called the area on Saturday, January 4 where 18 drivers were given warnings over antisocial parking. Officers were called to the same location the following weekend after numerous drivers flouted the rules and causing congestion in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers would like to remind drivers that stopping and parking on a clearway is an offence. It can also have a significant impact on traffic, creating a danger to pedestrians.

“If you are visiting the area, please park in a designated car park. Do not obstruct any footpaths as these are designed to keep members of the public safe and prevent them from having to walk on a roadway.”

Constable Keith Dolan from Penicuik Community Policing Team said: “No-one is allowed to stop on a clearway unless it is an emergency. This ensures a smooth flow of traffic and keeps everyone safe. Your vehicle could be towed away. Please don’t risk it.

“I’d also like to remind everyone that parking on a pavement in Midlothian is subject to a £100 fine. We will continue to respond to reports of antisocial driving or parking within the Midlothian area.”

