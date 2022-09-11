Queen's coffin in Edinburgh: LIVE updates on route, road closures, as Queen travels to Palace of Holyroodhouse
Thousands of mourners are expected to gather in Edinburgh to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral and will make its way Edinburgh today (September 11) in her final journey across Scotland.
The cortege is to travel through Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, and Fife before arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their final respects to Her Majesty, who is due to lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday (September 12) following a sombre procession along the Royal Mile.
LIVE: The Queen’s final visit to Edinburgh
Last updated: Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 14:36
Where to see the Queen: The Edinburgh roads the Queen’s cortege is expected on
• Barnton
• Queensferry Road
• Dean Bridge
• Queensferry Street
• Lothian Road
• Castle Terrace
• Johnston Terrace
• Lawnmarket
• High Street
• Canongate
This is the route the Queen’s cortege is expected to take in Edinburgh
Queen's cortege route: This is when and where you can see the Queen in Edinburgh
The Queen’s funeral cortege has begun her final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.
