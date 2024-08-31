Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former barman who spent an afternoon with Liam Gallagher in two of Edinburgh’s favourite pubs has been sharing his memories after Oasis announced they would return to the Capital.

The legendary band will play three gigs at Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12 next year as part of the Oasis Live ‘25 reunion tour. Tickets went on sale this morning, but many anxious fans were met with long queues and error messages as ticket websites became flooded with users.

It’s not the first time the band has played in the Capital, having performed to sold out crowds at Murrayfield Stadium in 2009.

Liam Gallagher is reported to have stayed at The Scotsman Hotel during the band’s time in the city but, after having been refused food at the hotel, the frontman took a solo stroll into the city centre to ‘have a pint and meet the people’.

His first stop was The Jinglin’ Geordie, followed by Halfway House - both in Fleshmarket Close.

Liam Gallagher at Oasis' Murrayfield Stadium gig on June 17, 2009. | TSPL

George, now 71, who was a barman at Halfway House at the time, said: “He came in The Jinglin’ Geordie first. I went ‘who is that?' and they said ‘it’s Liam Gallagher’. I was working in the Halfway House at the time, so I phoned my boss Steve and he said ‘bring him down’ and he gave him free drink.

“He was brilliant. He got free Guinness. We went out for a cigarette and he was signing autographs for the kids. I phoned the Evening News and I was on the front page of the paper.”

Our report from the time say Gallagher spent 90 minutes at Halfway House, one of Edinburgh’s smallest pubs, where he was said to have ‘gone straight to the jukebox’.

Speaking in 2009, pub owner Steve Whiting, said: "I said I'd stand him the first one, so I bought him a Guinness. He looked like he was enjoying himself. The first thing he did was go straight to the jukebox and put the Stones and the Beatles on. He was chatting with all the locals, he seemed very personable indeed. He said the gig had gone very well."

During the time he spent at the pub, Liam is said to have gone for a cigarette outside, where he was seen posing for photos, signing autographs and chatting with fans. It was then that he is said to have described Edinburgh as "beautiful, amazing, f****** biblical, in fact. Words can't explain it, it's just something that's out of my realm, really f****** beautiful. The best it can be”.