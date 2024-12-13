Residents in South Queensferry say they are being "terrorised" by boy racers speeding through the area in illegally noisy cars late at night.

People living in the town's Dalmeny Park estate called for urgent action to install traffic calming measures to combat the problem which they say has turned their streets into a race track.

Presenting a petition to the city council's transport and environment committee, one resident, Dr Mark Gilmour, said the drivers included both men and women, some from as far away as Newcastle.

He said: "For the last seven years or so there has been a growing problem of boy racers gathering near the Hawes Inn at Queensferry and then coming up to Dalmeny station and racing through the Dalmeny Park estate and down Scotstoun Avenue at terrific speed."

He estimated they were probably driving at 50 or 60mph.

"We have become part of a race track. They're not all teenagers, many of them are older men, maybe 25, 35, 40 50." And there were "some ladies too".

"They gather particularly at weekends but it can happen any night of the week. They often gather around 8pm and they come round in groups of four up to 12. They race through and eventually seem to continue on a circuit around Kirkliston and Winchburgh.

"The police inform me they come from all over the place, there seem to be about 40 or so of them altogether."

He said many of the cars were fitted with "so-called limiter exhausts" which were very noisy and he understood were illegal.

"Having gathered at 8pm, they'll come round at 10.30pm, 11.30pm, 12,30am. There was one the other morning at 3.15am."

And he said there was also a problem with delivery drivers speeding along the roads on the estate, sometimes driving over the corners of people’s gardens.

In his petition, Dr Gilmour said: “Many residents - especially those with young children, cycling children or pets, also a number of elderly - in the Dalmeny Park Estate and Scotstoun Avenue are finding themselves terrorised by the ‘boy racers’, and sometimes by the delivery van drivers with various firms.

“Increasing numbers of people are experiencing severe sleep disturbance due to young drivers of both sexes swishing past their homes in modified vehicles with noisy exhausts.”

He told the committee it was not just a problem for the Dalmeny Park estate, but the whole of South Queensferry.

"Down at the shore, the cafes and restaurants are concerned because people who used to come and stay for the whole evening now see these young men gathering and misbehaving - burning rubber, as they say - and usually by 8pm the customers are departing.

"Some of them will drive toward South Queensferry, see all the guys gathering and they will just turn around and go away.

"South Queensferry is a beautiful little town. It's favoured by people not only in the local area, but people come from miles around and overseas."

He said he understood from Edinburgh Western Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole Hamilton that there were plans for speed cameras and crossings with full-width ramps near the bus stops in Scotstoun Avenue, but nothing for the Dalmeny Park estate or other areas.

"Our plea to the council is you really will take this problem seriously and consider perhaps street redesign, measures perhaps to block off one or other of the access roads to our particular estate, the introduction of speed cameras and even, somebody has mentioned, the possibility of night closures of some of the streets."

An official told the committee they had been aware of the need for traffic calming in the area for a number of years and the measures planned for Scotstoun Avenue should be introduced early in 2025. "We're also looking at some local measures in the estate itself and on one of the approaches into the estate as well, Burdock Road."

And he said they were working with the police over the situation at the Hawes car park.

Lib Dem councillor Sanne Dijkstra-Downie said traffic calming measures had been agreed for Scotstoun Avenue as part of the 2013 planning consent for the Dalmeny Park estate.

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson it was good to hear that action was now planned and the committee agreed to call for a more detailed report at its next meeting.