A bear who was rescued from the war in Ukraine and rehomed in a West Lothian zoo has died, leaving staff “utterly devastated”.

Five Sisters Zoo shared the sad news that Yampil, a 12-year-old Asiatic Black Bear, passed away following an anaesthetic procedure.

Yampil had been rehomed there in January this year after he survived the Russian shelling of Donetsk. Ukrainian soldiers later discovered an abandoned zoo in a village when they arrived there in July 2022, five months after the Russian invasion. Staff at Five Sisters Zoo then heard about Yampil from Belgian animal welfare charity Natuurhulpcentrum, which cared for the bear between his rescue and the search for his permanent home

Romain Pizzi, a specialist vet at Five Sisters Zoo, said while Yampil had been “comfortable and happy” at Five Sisters, animals who have been rescued from such “traumatic circumstances” could have “complicated health problems such as dental problems or PTSD”

He said: “Yampil was anaesthetised for further treatment for his health problems which were worrying the team

“Sadly, anaesthetising animals always carries risks, and Yampil did not recover from the procedure.”

Mr Pizzi continued: “We are utterly devastated to confirm that Yampil, our 12-year-old Asiatic black bear, has passed away following an anaesthetic procedure.

“Yampil was one of seven surviving animals rescued from an abandoned zoo in Ukraine, a lesser-known tragedy of human conflict.

The vet added that staff at the zoo were all “deeply affected by the loss of our beloved Yampil”

He said: “We appreciate this will be a truly sad day for all the incredible people who helped make his rescue possible

“While the zoo will remain open as usual, we kindly request respect and privacy for our owners and staff during this difficult time.”