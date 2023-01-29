News you can trust since 1873
Stuart McGee: Missing Edinburgh teenage boy last seen near Napier University is found

Missing teenage boy from Edinburgh is found, police say

By Ginny Sanderson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 9:19am

A teenage boy who went missing in Edinburgh has been found, police have said. Fifteen-year-old Stuart McGee disappeared on Friday night (January 27), and was reportedly last seen near Napier University.

Police launched an urgent appeal and said concerns were growing for the missing teen, from Corstorphine. However, on Saturday evening (January 28), Edinburgh Police announced he had been traced.

The force said in an online statement: “We are pleased to report that Stuart McGee, last seen at Napier University on Friday 27 January, 2023, has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our information.”

