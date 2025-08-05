One of Edinburgh’s most well-known student pubs has reopened with a new look - and a new name - following an extensive renovation.

In April, plans were submitted to renovate the Tron bar, a Grade B listed building in Hunter Square, before reopening the venue as an O’Neill’s Irish bar – one of the many brands owners Mitchells & Butlers operate including All Bar One, Toby Carvery and Harvester.

Mitchells & Butlers , who run more than 1,700 pubs across the UK were granted planning permission to renew the bar on June 19.

Planning documents from April state: “The aim is to aesthetically enhance the ground floor business/facade and appeal to a broader demographic of people than at present, particularly visitors to Edinburgh, yet remain sympathetic to the building and Hunter Square.”

O’Neill’s in Hunter Square, Edinburgh opened on Saturday, July 19 | NW

Council documents added ‘the proposed changes represented minor alterations to the building’ with renovation works including painting, digital window prints, a hanging light and replacing external signage with new O'Neill's branding.”

The Irish bar’s website states: “A warm Irish welcome to O’Neill’s Edinburgh, where you´ll find a pint of craic and a dash of charm.

“At our pub the good times flow as freely as the drinks. We offer a haven in Edinburgh where you can enjoy a big night, a big match or a big feast.”