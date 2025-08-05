New look and new name for popular Edinburgh student bar as it reopens as Irish pub
In April, plans were submitted to renovate the Tron bar, a Grade B listed building in Hunter Square, before reopening the venue as an O’Neill’s Irish bar – one of the many brands owners Mitchells & Butlers operate including All Bar One, Toby Carvery and Harvester.
Mitchells & Butlers , who run more than 1,700 pubs across the UK were granted planning permission to renew the bar on June 19.
Planning documents from April state: “The aim is to aesthetically enhance the ground floor business/facade and appeal to a broader demographic of people than at present, particularly visitors to Edinburgh, yet remain sympathetic to the building and Hunter Square.”
Council documents added ‘the proposed changes represented minor alterations to the building’ with renovation works including painting, digital window prints, a hanging light and replacing external signage with new O'Neill's branding.”
The Irish bar’s website states: “A warm Irish welcome to O’Neill’s Edinburgh, where you´ll find a pint of craic and a dash of charm.
“At our pub the good times flow as freely as the drinks. We offer a haven in Edinburgh where you can enjoy a big night, a big match or a big feast.”
