Three Edinburgh high schools remain closed in wake of Storm Eowyn

Three Edinburgh high schools remained closed today as their buildings were inspected following Storm Eowyn.

Schools and nurseries across the city were shut on Friday after the red weather warning was issued for the storm, which caused widespread damage throughout central Scotland.

Edinburgh City Council said all schools and nurseries were reopening today, except for Drummond High School, Forrester High School and Craigmount High School, which would remain closed pending further building inspections due to take place this morning.

Drummond High School remain closed today in the wake of Storm Eowyn

The council said: “The storm has caused severe disruption and some damage across the city. Our teams have dealt with a high volume of incidents and recovery operations have been ongoing over the weekend. Incidents have been prioritised according to the risk to public safety.”

A message on Drummond High School’s website said: “Due to the need for further checks on the school roof as a result of damage caused on Friday by Storm Eowyn, Drummond Community High School will be fully closed to pupils and staff on Monday 27 January. We are expecting contractors on site and will update the community as soon as possible during the day.

“Pupils should stay at home, follow their normal timetable and access lessons online using their school iPad. Class teachers will post work on Teams and will be available to pupils during their scheduled lesson time via the ‘chat’ function.

“Guidance staff can be contacted by email if you have any concerns about your child’s wellbeing during this school closure.”

And Craigmount High School said in a social media post: “On Monday 27 January, Craigmount High School will be closed to all pupils and staff. Pupils should follow their normal timetable tomorrow and check their class Teams page regularly throughout the day. Teachers will be available during normal class time to answer questions.”

Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden was reopening today, but the storm brought down 15 trees at the world famous garden, including its tallest tree, a 166-year-old, 29-metre high Cedrus deodora. A further 27 trees were badly damaged and more than 100 panes of glass were lost from the glasshouses.

Most ScotRail services are back to normal, but travellers are advised to check

Train services were returning to normal, but ScotRail advised travellers to check its app or website regularly to confirm their train was operating as scheduled.

ScotRail said: “Work continues to recover the railway from the very significant damage caused by Storm Eowyn. Network Rail has had teams out since Friday night, checking routes for damage and carrying out repair work. Network Rail has reported around 500 individual incidents across the network.

“These include more than 120 trees on tracks, damaged overhead wires, power supply failures, other objects on the line, and more. Most of our lines have ropened, but some remain closed while network Rail continues its repair work.”