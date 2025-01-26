Storm Éowyn Edinburgh: 166-year-old tree among 15 lost in high winds at Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
A total of 15 trees at the world-famous garden were lost during the storm, which ripped through Scotland on Friday bringing severe winds of 100mph.
A spokesman from Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh said the trees were ‘either uprooted by the wind or damaged beyond recovery’. Among those lost was the garden’s tallest tree - a 29-metre Cedrus deodara which was planted in 1859.
A further 27 trees in the garden, which is also a popular tourist attraction, as well as its famous glasshouses have been significantly damaged.
The Inverleith Row garden was closed on Friday and bosses took the decision to remain closed on Saturday to assess the damage and make the area safe. It reopened to the public on Sunday, January 26.
A spokesman said: “We’re sad to announce that Storm Éowyn has caused severe damage across our Gardens. At Edinburgh, 15 trees have been lost – either uprooted by the wind or damaged beyond recovery.
“This includes the Garden’s tallest specimen, the majestic 29-metre Cedrus deodara, planted in 1859. A further 27 trees have been heavily damaged, and more than 100 panes of glass have been lost from our glasshouses.
“The Garden is back open today, thanks to our incredible team’s recovery work yesterday, but you will see areas of damage.”
A rare red wind warning was in place between 10am and 5pm on Friday, with schools, businesses and attractions having closed as a result. The powerful gusts brought down trees across Edinburgh and the Lothians, causing road blockages and power outages.
The storm, which the Met Office said was the worst to hit the UK in 10 years, also caused significant damage to buildings and saw roads and bridges closed to traffic.
