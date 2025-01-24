Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The worst storm in years has hit Edinburgh today, but when will Storm Éowyn reach it peak amid the rare red weather warning for the Capital?

Wind speeds of up to 40mph and gusts of up to 79mph have already been recorded in Edinburgh today as the storm gathers pace, with heavy rain expected until 2pm, with light rain showers until 4pm, followed by sleet showers until 11pm tonight.

The wind speed in the city is currently forecast by the Met Office to hit its peak of 45mph with gusts of 87mph at 1pm, with the red weather warning for strong winds in place until 5pm today, Friday, January 24.

A member of the public battles with an umbrella in the wind during Storm Eowyn on George Street, Edinburgh. Schools have been closed and people warned not to travel on Friday, as 100mph winds pose a danger to life in parts of the UK as Storm Eowyn hits the country. | Jane Barlow/ PA

It will be cold all day, with the temperature hitting a high of 4C between 2pm and 4pm. Although due to the strong winds it will feel more like -4C. The temperature will drop into this evening to 2C feels -5C from 7pm until midnight.

Residents have been urged to remain indoors and avoid travelling, after the Met Office said there is a possible “danger to life” due to gusts of up to 100mph in Scotland, as it issued a red weather warning for central Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Here is the hour by hour forecast for Edinburgh today, listing wind speeds and gusts.

12pm: 42mph and gusts of 85mph.

1pm: 45mph and gusts of 87mph.

2pm: 44mph and gusts of 86mph.

3pm: 43mph and gusts of 83mph.

4pm: 41mph and gusts of 80mph.

5pm: 40mph and gusts of 75mph.

6pm: 38mph and gusts of 73mph.

7pm: 36mph and gusts of 69mph.

8pm: 34mph and gusts of 66mph.

9pm: 32mph and gusts of 63mph.

10pm: 30mph and gusts of 59mph.

11pm: 28mph and gusts of 56mph.

Storm Éowyn has already seen all schools closed in Edinburgh today, with residents told to stay indoors.

Edinburgh is in lockdown mode today as Storm Eowyn hit Scotland and the Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for central Scotland and Northern Ireland. | Andrew Miligan/ PA

Public transport has been badly hit, with Edinburgh Airport cancelling all flights until 5pm, Edinburgh trams and Lothian buses withdrawn until at least this evening, while a stretch of the A1 in East Lothian has also been closed.

And, ScotRail yesterday announced that all services on Friday would be cancelled due to the red weather warning.