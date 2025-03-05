Scotland will take on Wales at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday in their final home match of their Six Nations campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an extremely narrow defeat to England at Twickenham two weeks ago, Scotland will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Wales on March 8 for a 4.45pm kick off.

Several road closures will be in place before, during and after the game with Lothian Buses diverting several services during this time. Rugby fans heading to the match who are planning to travel from the city centre by bus can use a number of Lothian Bus services, including 1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 and 33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murrayfield plays host to Scotland v Wales on Saturday, March 8. | SNS Group / SRU

For those arriving in Edinburgh by train, Edinburgh Trams operate a fast and frequent service between the St Andrew Square tram stop (a short walk from Edinburgh Waverley) and the entrance of the Murrayfield Stadium.

Road closures

Haymarket, West Coates and Corstorphine Road

· These roads may be partially closed between 2.45pm and 4.45pm depending on crowd numbers

· These roads will be partially closed between 5.45pm and 8.45pm

Bus Diversions

Between Morrison Link and Corstorphine Road, Service 12 (Westbound) will be diverted via Morrison Street, West Maitland Street, Palmerston Place, Douglas Gardens, Belford Terrace, Belford Road, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between Corstorphine Road and Morrison Link, Service 12 (Eastbound) will be diverted via Murrayfield Road, Ravelston Dykes, Belford Road, Belford Terrace, Douglas Gardens, Palmerston Place and Torphichen Place.

Between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, Services 26 31 100 X18 and X19 will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road in both directions.

Diversions at West Approach Road and Westfield Road between 5.45pm and 8.45pm

Between Balgreen Road and West Approach Road Services 1 and 22 will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.

Between Balgreen Road and Dalry Road, Service 2 will be diverted via Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between Saughton Gardens and West Approach Road, Services 30 X27 and X28 will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.

ScotRail – ‘We’ll be adding extra carriages to trains throughout the day’

To support travel to and from the game, ScotRail will add extra carriages to trains on routes in and out of Edinburgh throughout the day, including between Edinburgh Waverley and Fife, Perth, and the Borders Railway, where possible.

Fans are being advised that may be longer waiting times for the train home due to ongoing access restrictions at Haymarket station caused by the redevelopment of an adjacent building, which has reduced capacity within the station by half.

ScotRail will have extra staff on hand to assist customers, and the train operator is reminding everyone that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “If you’re heading to Murrayfield to cheer on your side when Scotland play Wales, please plan ahead as services are expected to be busy. We’d also encourage you to buy your return mTickets in advance on the ScotRail app. To help you travel to and from the game, we’ll be adding extra carriages to trains throughout the day, where possible.”