A 44-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to a collision on Duddingston Road South at around 9.10am on Monday, March 18. The road was closed off in several directions and buses diverted as police and paramedics dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Monday, 18 March, 2024 we were called to a report of a four-vehicle crash on Duddingston Road South, Edinburgh.

“A 44-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.