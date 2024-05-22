Watch: Your daily news round up from the Edinburgh Evening News

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 22nd May 2024, 10:32 BST
Your daily news update from the Edinburgh Evening News

A 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead at an Edinburgh property yesterday, after police and paramedics were called to reports of a ‘disturbance’.

Also in our daily news update, we take a look at the Midlothian pub which has been awarded the title of ‘Pub of the Year’. Another pub in East Lothian was also taken over by crews filming for a Netflix series.

And for sports fans, there is news on the hunt for a new Hibs manager and Hearts player ratings from this season.

Watch the video above for our morning update for May 21, 2024 and keep up to date with the latest headlines on our homepage throughout the day. For more videos, you can also head to shotstv.com.

