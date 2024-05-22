Watch: Your daily news round up from the Edinburgh Evening News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead at an Edinburgh property yesterday, after police and paramedics were called to reports of a ‘disturbance’.

Also in our daily news update, we take a look at the Midlothian pub which has been awarded the title of ‘Pub of the Year’. Another pub in East Lothian was also taken over by crews filming for a Netflix series.

And for sports fans, there is news on the hunt for a new Hibs manager and Hearts player ratings from this season.