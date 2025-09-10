Watch the Met Office Deep Dive video, as the forecaster gives its verdict on whether we could see Storm Amy this weekend.

The Met Office says the UK will continue to experience unsettled conditions over the coming days, with a mix of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds affecting many areas.

The forecaster said: “On Thursday conditions will remain windy in the far northwest, with spells of rain affecting the far northwest of Scotland. Elsewhere, expect a mixture of sunshine and blustery showers, some of which may be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder, especially in western areas. Temperatures will be near or slightly below average.

“Friday will be breezy, with showers feeding into western coastal areas overnight before becoming more widespread during the day. These showers may be heavy in places, with isolated thunderstorms likely and some merging into more organised bands of rain.

“Stronger winds and coastal gales are possible. The driest conditions and best of any sunshine will be found in the east, though temperatures will remain on the cool side.”

The Met Office is forecasting rain showers for Edinburgh. | Adobe Stock

Will we see Storm Amy (the first name of the new 2025/26 storm naming list) at the weekend?

Paul Gundersen, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We have been monitoring a deepening area of low-pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday. At present, a named storm is unlikely.”

When is the Met Office forecasting it to rain in Edinburgh?

The Met Office forecast for Edinburgh is currently predicting rain for the coming days.

Thursday September 11

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime - top temperature 16°C

Friday September 12

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime - top temperature 16°C

Saturday September 13

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime - top temperature 16°C

Sunday September 14

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning - top temperature 16°C

Monday September 15

Light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening - top temperature 16°C