Edinburgh weather: Capital set for three days of sunshine as mini heatwave sweeps across UK
Auld Reekie won’t see as good weather as some places this week, but there will be plenty sunshine
A mini-heatwave is set to sweep across the UK later this month – but before then Edinburgh will see three days of sunshine, beginning on Tuesday (April 18).
Last week, weather forecasters predicted the Capital was set for the hottest day of the year tomorrow, with highs of 19C.
Sadly, the highest temperature will be 13C, but Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will still all be bright sunny days, with very little cloud in the sky.
It comes as the UK’s highest temperature of 2023 so far was recorded in Scotland.
The Met Office said the temperature “reached at least 20°C for the first time this year” on Monday afternoon.
A high of 20.2C was recorded just after 12pm in Kinlochewe in the Scottish Highlands, Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said.
The last time 20°C was recorded in the UK was on November 13 2022.
The Met Office has also urged Britons to “be aware of the strength of the sun, even if it’s cloudy” over the coming days, as “moderate” UV levels pose a risk of sunburn.
Looking further ahead, the Met Office said a mini heatwave is set to sweep across the UK, with temperatures above the 20C mark towards the end of April.
The national weather service said: “Temperatures are likely to be rather towards the end of the month, especially in the west and northwest.”