Edinburgh’s heatwave is set to end this weekend after the Capital basked in glorious sunshine all week.

The city has witnessed consecutive balmy days and warm temperatures lasting throughout the day until late in the evening.

But temperatures are set to decline from Saturday, while the sun won’t be making as regular an appearance next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Scotland is predicted to have its warmest day of the year on Thursday (22 July) as scorching temperatures peak in the country.

Some areas, including Glasgow, Ayrshire and Renfrewshire could hit a sweltering 30C, while Edinburgh’s weather will still be hot and sunny with peaks of 20C after a hazy morning.

The maximum recorded temperature of the year so far in Scotland was 25.6C on June 2 at Prestwick.

But the highest ever recorded temperature was a whopping 32.9C in August 2003 in Greycrook, the Scottish Borders.

Edinburgh has enjoyed some glorious sunshine the past week and many have flocked to Portobello beach. (Getty Images)

Those who have suffered from the heat at night will be pleased to know that forecasters have said it is expected to cool down this evening, with much lower temperatures.

The heatwave is then predicted to end at the weekend, according to the Met Office.

Meanwhile, Scots have been warned of a possible water shortage during the intense heat.

Scottish Water urged the public to avoid paddling pools, jet washers and garden hoses to protect the water supply during the heatwave.

What is the Edinburgh weekend forecast?

Edinburgh will experience more low cloud on Friday (23 July), as it spreads inland from the North Sea overnight, the Met Office says.

Some “patchy low cloud” may linger along the east coast going into the weekend.

And there will also be overnight low cloud in the area on Saturday and Sunday morning, before the rain moves in on Monday (26 July).

“Mostly dry warm and sunny Saturday and Sunday, overnight low cloud burning back to the east coast in the mornings. Cloudier with rain on Monday,” the forecaster predicts.

Friday

Friday will have a maximum temperature of 19C in Edinburgh, with lows of 12C.

After a cloudy morning, there will be sunny intervals from lunchtime until the sun comes fully out from 3-5pm.

From then, it will be a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals.

Saturday

Saturday will be cooler than it has been in Edinburgh for a few days.

There will be a maximum temperature of 17C and the lowest temperature will be 12C.

The day will be mostly overcast, until early evening when there will be sunny intervals.

Sunday

The capital will be hit with another hot day on Sunday, with highs of 20C, but it will be cloudy until sunny intervals in the late afternoon.

There will be lows of 13C.

Monday

Monday is the day the rain returns to Scotland, although there may not be any precipitation in Edinburgh until around 7pm, with chances of 30%.

However, it could continue to rain most of the evening.