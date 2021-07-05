Monday will see scattered showers throughout the morning, with more heavy rain predicted in the afternoon.

The rain will start around midday, growing heavier by 1pm until 3pm, then again an hour later.

Despite this, it will not be cold, with temperatures staying around the 16C mark.

Edinburgh weather: More heavy rain predicted for the Capital on Monday after flash floods hit

A statement from the Met Office added: "Cloudy start with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times.

“Then becoming drier for a time this morning and brightening up.

“Some sunshine this afternoon with scattered showers breaking out, still a few heavier ones likely.

“Maximum temperature 20 °C.”

Sunday saw storms and flash floods across Edinburgh and parts of the Lothians.

Businesses across the Capital had to close their doors due to leaks and rising flood water and Traffic Scotland urged drivers to take extra care.

